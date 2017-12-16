Coroner identifies 28-year-old man killed in Friday stabbing incident

The Richland County Coroner has identified the victim who died from a stabbing on Friday. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

The Richland County Coroner has identified the person who died on Friday after a stabbing incident that happened in the Harbison area.

The victim was identified as Abdias O. Pacius, 28, of Neptune, New Jersey. Autopsy results show Pacius died from a stab wound to his upper body.

43-year-old Matthew Scott Young has been charged with Pacius’ murder.

Columbia Police say Young is accused of stabbing the 28-year-old man in the upper body outside of a residence at Heritage Village at Harbison off Broad River Road.

