RCSD: Man shot multiple times during meeting with acquaintance

A man was transported to a local hospital in Richland County late Friday night after he was shot multiple times on Garners Ferry Road.

Deputies say just before midnight Friday night, they responded to the 7000 block of Garners Ferry Road and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Investigators believe the victim went to talk with an acquaintance at the location when the acquaintance opened fire on the victim. A search for that person is now underway.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is urged by deputies to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

