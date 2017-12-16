UPDATE: 2 Richland Co. men shot during Saturday morning carjacking

Richland County deputies have provided an update on an incident that sent two men to the hospital early Saturday morning.

Deputies say they responded to Silver Oaks Road in the Meadowlakes subdivision at 6:10 a.m. in reference to a person lying in the road. Once on scene, deputies discovered the two victims who were both shot.

The men were transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

We are now learning that one of the victim's car was stolen during this incident. Deputies say the car is a blue 2004 Saturn Ion with an SC tag reading 'MMV561'.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

