2 men injured in early Saturday morning shooting

Richland County deputies are investigating a shooting that sent two men to the hospital early Saturday morning.

The two victims were discovered when deputies responded to Silver Oaks Road in the Meadowlakes subdivision at 6:30 a.m.

The men were transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Deputies are investigating to find out why the two men were shot and who exactly shot them.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.