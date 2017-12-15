Temporary injunction hearing held on lawsuit against SCANA following V.C. Summers abandonment

There was a temporary injunction hearing in Fairfield County on Friday that all centered around a lawsuit filed by the county against SCANA over the abandonment of the VC Summer project.

Thousands lost their jobs when work on the project stopped over the summer.

Attorneys for the county say up to $75 million per year in income fees will be lost as a result of the closing.

Both sides presented their cases Friday, but no decision was made.

There's no word yet on a future court date.

