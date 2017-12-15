Deputies arrest Orangeburg man, recover stolen items

Eddie Jones Jr., 32, has been charged with eight counts of receiving stolen goods. (Source: OCSO)

An Orangeburg man is behind bars and multiple items that were stolen from homes in the Cordova area have been recovered by authorities, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies first began investigating this case last weekend when they received multiple reports of items being stolen from cars, sheds, and storage facilities.

The following day, investigators with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety were told about two men who had broken into an apartment on Fletcher Street for the night. When investigators went to speak to the men they saw multiple stolen items in plain view inside the men’s car. DPS then contacted the sheriff’s office who confirmed that the items were stolen the night before.

“We are in the process of returning the items and this will continue into the first of the week,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

Bond for Jones was set at $8,696.

