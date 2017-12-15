Deputies arrest Orangeburg man, recover stolen items

A woman who was found dead in a wooded area was mauled to death by her two dogs, according to the Goochland Sheriff's OfficeMore >>
A Chicago-area man shares the video of a coyote attack on his pet terrier to show what can happen if you’re not careful.More >>
A woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after Department of Children Services discovered her 6-year-old son only weighed 13 pounds.More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>
A heartwarming video shows the moment a mother of three received a car as an early Christmas present for her family.More >>
Republicans working to execute their first major legislative achievement of Donald Trump's presidency appear to have secured the votes to pass a massive tax overhaul that Trump hoped to present to Americans.More >>
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio's potential defection has put a speed bump into GOP leaders' drive to push their big tax package through the Senate.More >>
Americans are painting a pessimistic view of the country and President Donald Trump as 2017 comes to a close.More >>
It's not quite like tobacco companies warning about the dangers of smoking, but Facebook is acknowledging something many already know: Passively scrolling through social media can make you feel bad.More >>
The White House is embarking on a major campaign to turn the public against the nation's largely family-based immigration system ahead of an all-out push to move toward a more merit-based structure.More >>
Federal attorneys prosecuting a multimillion-dollar opioid drug-ring case are moving quickly to sell seized bitcoin that's exploded in value to $8.5 million since the alleged ringleader's arrest.More >>
There was a temporary injunction hearing in Fairfield County on Friday. It all centered around a lawsuit filed by the county against SCANA over the abandonment of the VC Summer project.More >>
Generous tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans would be delivered in a sweeping overhaul of the tax laws, under a new agreement crafted by Republicans in Congress.More >>
A Midlands woman says a special Christmas gift mailed to her home this week was stolen right from her porch.More >>
One person is dead following a train and vehicle collision at the 1000 block Wooten Road near Farrow Road Friday morning.More >>
