Christmas package thief caught on camera steals irreplaceable quilt

A Midlands woman says a special Christmas gift mailed to her home this week was stolen right from her porch.

It happened at a home in Northeast Columbia on Tuesday.

Luckily, Stephanie Mohead and her family have what’s called a “doorbell camera.” So, they know exactly when the package was delivered and the exact time it was stolen since it was all caught on camera.

Mohead says she got an alert on her phone around 3:30 p.m. After checking the footage from her motion activated “doorbell camera,” she expected to come home to a package.

“I was looking all over. I was like it’s not behind the house, not on the side of the house, not in the mailbox. So, I looked and, sure enough, there he was taking it," she says.

At around 4:15 p.m., another video shows a person walking right up to the porch and taking the package.

“I think it was a neighborhood kid, maybe trying to be funny or cool for his friends, but Ma was absolutely devastated,” Mohead says.

The package contained a handmade quilt, sewn together by Stephanie’s mother.

“Most stuff is replaceable and this was the one thing that was just memories sewn into a blanket for my sister,” Mohead says.

A Christmas gift that can’t be reordered from the store.

“My sister is very big into band and she’s actually in college for mom. So, my mom had collected all the shirts from all her competitions and she was in the Macy’s Day Parade for her senior year. She got all these shirts. She got them all put together in a quilt, sewn together beautifully and it was just taken,” Mohead says.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is now investigating, but for Stephanie, she says this not about punishment, just the package.

“We don’t want to prosecute if the blanket is returned. We just want the blanket. We will be happy with the blanket. We’ll d rop all the charges if there are any. No questions asked. We just want the blanket,”Mohead says.

Mohead had two packages stolen that day. The other one was replaced by Amazon, but the quilt, she says, is irreplaceable.

