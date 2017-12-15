Columbia man denied bond in Orangeburg murder case

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office says Michael Jerome Allen, 21, of Columbia, made his first court appearance on Friday where he was charged with the murder of a 58-year-old man. (Source: Orangeburg County Detention Center)

A Columbia man has been arrested and charged in the Dec. 6 stabbing death of an Orangeburg County man.

Investigators say they were called to a Maedrine Street home in Orangeburg when another person could not make contact with their relative who lived at the home.

Deputies forced themselves into the home and found the man seated in his chair with a cut on his face. An autopsy later confirmed he was stabbed to death.

Orangeburg County Magistrate Derrick Dash deferred any bond to a circuit court judge at a later date.

Allen had no attorney present and made no comment.

