McMaster would win Republican primary for governor if election held today, says polling

A new poll released shows if the 2018 primary election for the Republican gubernatorial candidate was tomorrow, Governor Henry McMaster would win.

The polling, completed by Mason-Dixon Polling Strategy, Inc of Jacksonville, FL, was done from Dec. 6 to Dec. 10.

A total of 625 registered South Carolina voters were interviewed statewide by phone. The poll also includes a sample of 400 regular Republican primary voters.

51 percent said they would vote for McMaster.

21 percent would vote for Catherine Templeton.

The other two candidates, Kevin Bryant and Yancey McGill received less than 10 percent.

The polling was specific to the Republican candidates. On the Democratic side, James Smith and Phil Noble have also announced they're running for governor next year.

You can see the full polling results here.

