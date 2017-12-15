Sumter man charged with assault at high school, attack captured on video

A Sumter man was arrested and charged with assault and disturbing public schools - and the video is spreading across social media.

Sumter police confirmed that Nason Samuel Smith, a 19-year-old Sumter High student, was charged with third-degree assault and battery and disturbing schools.

Police say the fight happened around 10:15 a.m. on Thursday and the video shows Smith punching another student, 18, in the face and head as he tries to turn and shield himself. Police confirmed that video circulating Facebook is of this incident.

Sumter police say the victim did not fight back and that attack stemmed from a female student claiming she was called a name by the victim. A female teacher eventually pulls Smith from the other student and the video ends.

Smith was later released on a $1,000 bond.

We've reached out to both the Sumter School District and the administration of Sumter High School and have not heard back yet.

You can see the video here (WARNING: The video is graphic):

