Midlands middle school student threatened classmates with BB gun on bus

A 13-year-old Longleaf Middle School student was arrested and charged with having a gun on school property, the Richland County Sheriff's Department said.

An RCSD school resource officer responded to the call on Thursday of a male student with a gun on the school bus. Deputies located the student at his home and arrested him.

The student allegedly showed other students the gun presenting it as if it were real, the weapon turned out to be a BB gun. The student also threatened to shoot some students, deputies say.

"It is unfortunate that he has chosen to violate school policy and commit such a serious crime," Sheriff Leon Lott said. "There are no reports of injuries related to this incident."

The student was released to the custody of his parents pending a family court hearing.

