Police arrest man in connection to fatal stabbing of 28-year-old

Columbia Police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal stabbing incident that happened in the Harbison area on Friday.

Matthew Scott Young, 43, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

CPD says Young is accused of stabbing a 28-year-old man in the upper body outside of a residence at Heritage Village at Harbison off Broad River Road. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died. The person has not been identified.

The initial police investigation shows that there may have been an argument before the stabbing happened.

If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

