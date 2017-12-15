CPD: Man dies after argument, stabbing in Columbia - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

CPD: Man dies after argument, stabbing in Columbia

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A man who was stabbed following an argument has died, according to the Columbia Police Department. 

CPD says a man was stabbed in the upper body outside of a residence at Heritage Village at Harbison off Broad River Road. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. The person has not been identified. 

The initial police investigation shows that there may have been an argument before the stabbing happened. One person has been detained in this incident, but no one has been charged at this time. 

Details are limited at this time; check back for more updates. 

If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. 

