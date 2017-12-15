CPD: Man dies after argument, stabbing in Columbia

A man who was stabbed following an argument has died, according to the Columbia Police Department. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

A man who was stabbed following an argument has died, according to the Columbia Police Department.

CPD says a man was stabbed in the upper body outside of a residence at Heritage Village at Harbison off Broad River Road. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. The person has not been identified.

#CPDInvestigates | Deadly stabbing at Heritage Village Walk near the Harbison area. Male victim was injured the upper body. He was pronounced deceased at a local hospital. pic.twitter.com/kZy21np5Tn — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) December 15, 2017

Cont'd | Initial investigation indicates that there may have been an argument before the stabbing occurred. Several investigators are on scene gathering information. pic.twitter.com/wAR43RIoA0 — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) December 15, 2017

The initial police investigation shows that there may have been an argument before the stabbing happened. One person has been detained in this incident, but no one has been charged at this time.

Cont'd: Investigators have detained a male in connection with the incident. Updates when available. pic.twitter.com/gwLjJDfGLf — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) December 15, 2017

The stabbing occurred outside of the residential area. Citizens with info about the incident should call Crimestoppers 1-888-CRIME-SC. pic.twitter.com/TaqsWyrBzI — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) December 15, 2017

Details are limited at this time; check back for more updates.

If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

