1 dead following 2-vehicle collision in Lexington Co.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a 2-vehicle collision that left one person dead Friday morning.

The collision happened around 7 a.m. on Calks Ferry Road when a 2001 four-door Mercury traveling east was struck head-on by a 2014 Toyota sedan after it crossed the center line.

Trooper David Jones says the driver of the Toyota sedan was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. This person has not been identified.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.