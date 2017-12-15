Filing to open this month for SC House seat left vacant by Richard Quinn, Jr.'s resignation

If you live in Lexington County, you will have the chance to vote for a replacement for Representative Rick Quinn, Jr., who recently resigned and pled guilty to misconduct in office.

The election commission tells us that filings for SC House seat 69 will begin at noon on Dec. 29 and close at noon on Jan. 6.

The primary will be Feb. 27 and the special election will be May 1.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.