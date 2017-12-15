A 'Richland Renaissance' plan proposes new county offices inside the old Columbia Place Mall building

Is this the next home for Richland County offices? It's in their plans. (Source: WIS)

Richland County leaders are planning to reveal additional details of their "Richland Renaissance" plan next week. Council members have already said the plan consists of developing an aquatics facility and an urgent care medical facility in Lower Richland.

Also plans for a new Judicial Center, which will be located at 2020 Hampton Street. The county offices would be moved to Columbia Place Mall. The plan does not require a tax increase. A motion to purchase properties was passed Tuesday.

Additional details of the plan are scheduled to be unveiled Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 3 p.m. at council chambers. Here are the all the items the "renaissance" includes:

No tax increase. Richland Renaissance does not require raising taxes.

New judicial center, new site: There is a need for a new judicial center, as the current location is not suitable for expansion. Further, building the judicial center at 2020 Hampton St. will save the County millions of dollars in site acquisition costs and building a parking structure.

Better buildings, better service: Several county facilities – including local offices of state agencies – stand in a state of disrepair. Richland Renaissance will resolve this problem by finding suitable sites to improve the delivery of services to residents and working conditions for employees.

Eliminating long waits, long lines: Currently, residents must stand in line for long times to pay taxes and other bills, and people living in the far Southeast or Northwest parts of the County must travel to downtown Columbia to conduct business. Richland Renaissance will bring many services “closer to home.”

Improved livability: At least 16,000 blighted areas have been identified throughout the County. These areas must be cleaned up and revitalized to increase residents’ quality of life.

