Lexington Co. man busted on 15 counts of child pornography

A Lexington County man was arrested and charged with 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the state's attorney general's office.

Charles Carlton Francis, 28, was arrested by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on Dec. 14. He is being accused of distributing child pornography.

He is currently detained at the Lexington County Detention Center. The attorney general's office will prosecute the case. If convicted on the felony charges, Francis could face up to 10 years in prison on each count.

Attorney General Alan Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

Investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department and Homeland Security assisted the task force in their arrest.

