Victim identified in train, vehicle collision in Richland Co.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department tweeted this photo of the aftermath of a train and vehicle collision on Friday. (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department/Twitter)

The Richland County Coroner has identified the person who died following a train and vehicle collision Friday morning.

The victim was identified as Michael Murphy, 47, of Columbia. The coroner said Murphy was driving a delivery truck over the train tracks when he was hit by the train. Murphy was thrown from his vehicle and died at the scene from his injuries.

It happened on the 1000 block of Wooten Road near Farrow Road Friday morning.

The collision happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. and caused the roadway to be blocked for a time, including the entrance to the Willow Lakes subdivision, according to the Richland Co. Sheriff's Department.

Update: Train hits vehicle at Farrow and Wooten; one fatality. The entrance to Willow Lakes subdivision is also closed. pic.twitter.com/VVgx57obyV — RCSD (@RCSD) December 15, 2017

