1 dead following train, vehicle collision in Richland Co.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department tweeted this photo of the aftermath of a train and vehicle collision on Friday. (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department/Twitter)

One person is dead following a train and vehicle collision at the 1000 block Wooten Road near Farrow Road Friday morning.

The collision happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. and the roadway is currently blocked at this hour, including the entrance to the Willow Lakes subdivision, according to the Richland Co. Sheriff's Department.

The person killed in the collision has not been identified.

We have a crew en route to the scene. Check back for more updates.

