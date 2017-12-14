Former Irmo assistant fire chief arrested for assaulting his wife

A former Irmo assistant fire chief was arrested earlier this week after he allegedly assaulted his wife in their Lexington County home.

Deputies arrested Clyde Thomas, 47, and charged him with third-degree domestic violence. Thomas was taken into custody at his home on Berl Mar Road in the Columbia area of Lexington County.

Deputies determined that Thomas was the primary aggressor in a physical confrontation with his wife.

Thomas resigned from his position as assistant chief of operations with the Irmo Fire District on the same night. He was released from the Lexington County Detention Center Wednesday after a judge awarded him an undisclosed bond amount.

In 2015, Thomas was found unresponsive inside a department vehicle in the parking lot of a McDonald's. He was found behind the wheel and initially did not respond to someone who knocked on the window. It is not clear what was affecting him at the time, however, he did report feeling ill and may have been dehydrated after a long day.

