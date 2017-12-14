Bond set for suspect in fatal Fairfield Co. hit-and-run

Authorities have arrested a man in connection with a hit-and-run in Fairfield County that killed a man.

Brian Elliott Jenkins, 41, is charged with hit and run resulting in death and leaving the scene resulting in death.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Jenkins was the driver of a white, four-door Nissan that is believed to be involved in the hit-and-run collision that killed 40-year-old Lamont Andre Jackson of Winnsboro. The incident happened at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Jenkins was given a $50,000 bond during his first court appearance on Friday and was ordered not to have contact with the victim's family.

He remains booked into the Fairfield County Detention Center. His next court date is

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.