Authorities arrest man in connection to Fairfield County fatal hit-and-run

Authorities have arrested a man in connection to a hit-and-run in Fairfield County that killed a man.

Brian Elliott Jenkins, 41, is charged with hit and run resulting in death and leaving the scene resulting in death.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Jenkins was the driver of a white, four-door Nissan that is believed to be involved in the hit-and-run collision that killed 40-year-old Lamont Andre Jackson of Winnsboro. The incident happened at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Jenkins is being held at the Fairfield County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.