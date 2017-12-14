Lexington 2 Schools implement strict security measures in wake of Sandy Hook anniversary

Student safety continues to be a top priority for Lexington Two school officials as we mark five years since the deadly school shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary. (Source: WISTV)

Local school leaders said they are constantly improving efforts to make sure your kids are in good hands while at school.

“We don’t want a tragedy to happen like Sandy Hook so we try to do everything that we can to make sure that doesn’t happen,” Cayce Elementary Principal, Cecil McClary said.

Lexington Two school officials said security in schools is always a work in progress, but even more so in the last few years.

“This is a different time for public education. We see more shootings. So, I think we’re more aware, our teachers are,” McClary said.

And, so, the district went all in – implementing a state-of-the-art security system that includes keyless entry and video surveillance.



“The ID access – we have four doors where people come in with these access cards. You have to have that to get inside,” McClary said.

But in the event that an intruder does get inside, there’s a “lockdown” button. All classroom doors are locked automatically and there is no access to the building. As for students and staff?

“They’re going to get on the floor and they’re going to get away from the windows and they’re going to be very quiet,” Chief Administrative Officer, Jim Hinton said.

All done within just five seconds and practiced during monthly drills.

“Speed is the key. The one thing that I took away from Sandy Hook was when they told me the first shot was fired at 25 seconds after the person came in. So, 25 seconds is our “excellent” – aiming for to having that classroom completely lockdown,” Hinton said.

While the school has yet to officially go on lockdown, school leaders said they’re confident they’re prepared.

“I would say this school is just one of the most secure schools you’ll see,” McClary said.

