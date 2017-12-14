Midlands man charged in girlfriend's death given extra time for desecrating her remains

An Orangeburg man already serving time in prison for the death of his girlfriend has been sentenced to additional time.

Robert Randolph, Jr., 35, will serve an eight more years in prison after pleading guilty to desecrating the remains of Tyesha Williams.

Randolph was previously convicted of involuntary manslaughter after he admitted he accidentally shot and killed Williams during an argument in April 2016.

Randolph says he then hid Williams' body in an abandoned home on Whittaker Street in Orangeburg.

He was sentenced to five years with credit for time already served on the involuntary manslaughter charge but will begin serving the additional 8 years after his first sentence is complete.

