Widow of slain Forest Acres officer remembers husband on Greg Alia Day

Around the Midlands on Thursday, more than three dozen restaurants in the Midlands honored Officer Greg Alia by participating in the third annual Feed an Officer Campaign.

Kassy Alia, the widow of Greg Alia, puts on the annual event through the Heroes in Blue organization, which she also founded.

Restaurants that are participating will deliver or donate meals to honor local law enforcement.

Thank you to all the @Heroes_In_Blue! You should be celebrated every day. Thanks for @kassy_alia for everything you do as well. pic.twitter.com/pS8KGdqLCX — Kris (@squinto24) December 14, 2017

Last year more than 430 meals were donated to officers.

Officer Alia was killed in 2015 while on duty as a Forest Acres police officer.

If I have learned anything about marriage over the last two years, it is that true love never dies. Happy Anniversary my Gregory. You are in every beat of my heart. #GregAliaDay17 pic.twitter.com/GB5JKtKdMp — Kassy Alia (@kassy_alia) December 14, 2017

