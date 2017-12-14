Plea deal may show S. Carolina corruption probe far from over

By JEFFREY COLLINS
Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The guilty plea from a powerful South Carolina lawmaker may not be the climax of an investigation into Statehouse corruption, but instead the end of the second act.
Prosecutor David Pascoe's plea deal Wednesday with Rep. Rick Quinn Jr. and his Republican consultant father Richard Quinn Sr. requires the father's full cooperation with investigators in exchange for dropping charges with a maximum of six years in prison.
Pascoe said he expects to learn a lot from Quinn Sr.'s January testimony to a grand jury.
Quinn Sr. has been a political consultant for nearly 40 years with powerful clients ranging from Gov. Henry McMaster to U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and state Attorney General Alan Wilson.
Quinn Jr. pleaded guilty to misconduct in office and faces up to one year in prison.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.