Talk of the Town: A delicious dessert that is actually healthy?

By Dawndy Mercer Plank, Anchor
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Between Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's, we're at no loss for high-calorie desserts. 

If you want an alternative, nutrition consultant Lere' Robinson of Alive Again has options. One of Lere's favorite healthy desserts to make is an apple sundae.

  • 2 apples
  • 2 Tbsp raw almond butter
  • 1/4 cup maple syrup
  • 1 1/2 tsp almond extract
  • 2 Tbsp chopped almonds
  • 2 Tbsp grated coconut

The directions are: 

  • Coarsely chop almonds and set aside for topping.
  • In a small mixing bowl, blend almond butter, maple syrup, and almond extract until smooth. It should be the consistency of caramel sauce.
  • Cut the apples into quarters and core.
  • Then cut the quarters into 3 pieces lengthwise and 1/4-inch pieces crosswise.
  • Place in two serving bowls.
  • Drizzle the sauce over the two bowls of apples and top with almonds and coconut.

Find more recipes at: https://www.aliveagainonline.com/.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

