Talk of the Town: A delicious dessert that is actually healthy?

Between Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's, we're at no loss for high-calorie desserts.

If you want an alternative, nutrition consultant Lere' Robinson of Alive Again has options. One of Lere's favorite healthy desserts to make is an apple sundae.

2 apples

2 Tbsp raw almond butter

1/4 cup maple syrup

1 1/2 tsp almond extract

2 Tbsp chopped almonds

2 Tbsp grated coconut

The directions are:

Coarsely chop almonds and set aside for topping.

In a small mixing bowl, blend almond butter, maple syrup, and almond extract until smooth. It should be the consistency of caramel sauce.

Cut the apples into quarters and core.

Then cut the quarters into 3 pieces lengthwise and 1/4-inch pieces crosswise.

Place in two serving bowls.

Drizzle the sauce over the two bowls of apples and top with almonds and coconut.

Find more recipes at: https://www.aliveagainonline.com/.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.