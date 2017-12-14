Challenger calls on S. Carolina attorney general to resign

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A Republican mounting a primary challenge to South Carolina's attorney general says Alan Wilson should resign because of ties to targets of a corruption probe.
William Herlong told The Associated Press on Thursday Wilson's office "has created a culture of corruption" amid the years-long investigation.
Wilson isn't implicated in the probe, which his office began in 2014 with the indictment of then-Speaker Bobby Harrell. Wilson recused himself, citing a conflict of interest, and a special prosecutor took over. Other current and former lawmakers have been charged.
Wilson is a client of Richard Quinn, a consultant also indicted. Herlong says Wilson sought advice from Quinn on how to address the case publicly, knowing a state police report tied Quinn to the overall investigation.
Wilson's office didn't immediately return a message.
You can read the letter below.
