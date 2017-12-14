'Nice PD' is roaming around Richland Co. to brighten your Thursd - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

'Nice PD' is roaming around Richland Co. to brighten your Thursday

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
It may be all good if a Richland County Sheriff's Deputy pulls you over today. (RCSD/Twitter) It may be all good if a Richland County Sheriff's Deputy pulls you over today. (RCSD/Twitter)
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

If you're observing all traffic laws and you STILL get pulled over in Richland County, don't be too scared - you might be getting something good out of it. 

The "Live PD" poster boys are pulling drivers over not to hand out tickets, but gift cards, under the guise of "Nice PD." 

They've been highlighting their first handful of stops on Twitter. 

