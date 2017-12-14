'Nice PD' is roaming around Richland Co. to brighten your Thursday

It may be all good if a Richland County Sheriff's Deputy pulls you over today. (RCSD/Twitter)

If you're observing all traffic laws and you STILL get pulled over in Richland County, don't be too scared - you might be getting something good out of it.

The "Live PD" poster boys are pulling drivers over not to hand out tickets, but gift cards, under the guise of "Nice PD."

They've been highlighting their first handful of stops on Twitter.

Nice PD is out and about doing #randomactsofkindness pic.twitter.com/Wd5pyekU4A — RCSD (@RCSD) December 14, 2017

"I'm gonna be on TV" Quinton was stopped because of his bumper, instead of a ticket, he received a gift card. pic.twitter.com/qf8wibqrQq — RCSD (@RCSD) December 14, 2017

Master Deputy Justin Moody has no shame, pulled over one of Santa's helpers Doran. #randomactsofkindness #nicepd pic.twitter.com/7BWY4SkQbp — RCSD (@RCSD) December 14, 2017

RCSD deputies like Master Deputy Justin Moody are not just warriors, but guardians of the community as well and his kindness and willingness to be a light shows! #randomactsofkindness #nicepd pic.twitter.com/Mj7sZmFGb5 — RCSD (@RCSD) December 14, 2017

If you get stopped, send us a picture of these kind gestures to our Facebook page.

