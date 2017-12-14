Here's a few last-minute Affordable Care Act resources before Fr - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Here's a few last-minute Affordable Care Act resources before Friday's deadline

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Time is running out to sign up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act. 

Friday night is the deadline - and remember its STILL the law to have some type of coverage.

There's plenty of opportunities right in our area in the next two days to get help. The Palmetto Project is offering free help Thursday and Friday

  • DEC. 14   9 a.m. - Jehovah Missionary Baptist - Sumter
  • DEC. 14   6 p.m. - Richland Library Sandhills - Columbia
  • DEC. 14 Until 5 p.m. - Newberry County Library 1111 Friend Street in Newberry
  • DEC 15.  noon - Brookland Baptist Church, West Columbia

And if you still need your questions answered, there will be an ACA town hall meeting with state legislators like Senators Mia McLeod and Thomas McElveen there in attendance. 

MORE: Some glitches seen in deadline week for 'Obamacare' sign-ups

They will discuss enrollment updates and have free help to sign up. The town hall starts a 6 p.m. Thursday at the Richland Library Sandhills Auditorium on Fashion Drive. 

For more information, call the Palmetto Project's Columbia office at (803)-779-4875. 

