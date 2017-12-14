Here's a few last-minute Affordable Care Act resources before Friday's deadline

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this May 18, 2017 file photo, the Healthcare.gov website is seen on a laptop computer, in Washington. The Trump administration came in looking to dismantle Barack Obama’s health care law, but the Affordable Care...

Time is running out to sign up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

Friday night is the deadline - and remember its STILL the law to have some type of coverage.

There's plenty of opportunities right in our area in the next two days to get help. The Palmetto Project is offering free help Thursday and Friday.

DEC. 14 9 a.m. - Jehovah Missionary Baptist - Sumter

DEC. 14 6 p.m. - Richland Library Sandhills - Columbia

DEC. 14 Until 5 p.m. - Newberry County Library 1111 Friend Street in Newberry

DEC 15. noon - Brookland Baptist Church, West Columbia

FREE #ACA help to #getcovered by Dec 15! Details at signupscorg



THURSDAY

9AM-12PM

Jehovah Missionary Baptist

Sumter



12-2PM@theRDCI HUB Learning Ctr

Cola



4-8PM

Good Shepherd Ministries

Orangeburg



6-8PM@accessfreely Sandhills

Cola



FRIDAY

12PM – 12AM@bbcbrookland

W Cola pic.twitter.com/4Q3DGcvKvL — Rozalynn Goodwin (@RozalynnGoodwin) December 14, 2017

And if you still need your questions answered, there will be an ACA town hall meeting with state legislators like Senators Mia McLeod and Thomas McElveen there in attendance.

They will discuss enrollment updates and have free help to sign up. The town hall starts a 6 p.m. Thursday at the Richland Library Sandhills Auditorium on Fashion Drive.

For more information, call the Palmetto Project's Columbia office at (803)-779-4875.

