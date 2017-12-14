Super Mario-themed Build-A-Bear toys are here and we're all happ - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Super Mario-themed Build-A-Bear toys are here and we're all happy children again

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
How cute is this?!? (Source: Build-A-Bear Workshop) How cute is this?!? (Source: Build-A-Bear Workshop)
(WIS) -

If you have a video game lover and stuffed animal collector in your life, then you should probably take them to your nearest Build-A-Bear Workshop immediately. 

The mall favorite is introducing a series of Super Mario-themed plushes thanks to a new partnership with Nintendo. The new items were released this week, just in time for last-minute Christmas shopping. 

Not only can you customize your Mario bear in his trademark red suit and mustache, but you can purchase a Yoshi or Bowser plush as well, in addition to dressing a bear in the Super Mario character of your choice. 

You can even get a Super Mario theme-song sound chip placed into the bear. 

MORE: Which Christmas holiday candy does your state love the most?

The plushes are available now in-store and online in the U.S. and the U.K. 

I think all of us want to say 1 up. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • College student arrested; tried to trade chicken Alfredo, Sprite for sex

    College student arrested; tried to trade chicken Alfredo, Sprite for sex

    Thursday, December 14 2017 9:52 AM EST2017-12-14 14:52:41 GMT

    Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.  

    More >>

    Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.  

    More >>

  • Louisiana delays parole hearing for 71-year-old inmate

    Louisiana delays parole hearing for 71-year-old inmate

    Thursday, December 14 2017 4:57 AM EST2017-12-14 09:57:02 GMT
    Thursday, December 14 2017 11:07 AM EST2017-12-14 16:07:41 GMT
    More than a half-century after a Louisiana teen was sent to prison for killing a sheriff's deputy, the now 71-year-old inmate is getting his first chance at freedom since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in his favor.More >>
    More than a half-century after a Louisiana teen was sent to prison for killing a sheriff's deputy, the now 71-year-old inmate is getting his first chance at freedom since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in his favor.More >>

  • Caught on camera: Man strips naked in road rage incident

    Caught on camera: Man strips naked in road rage incident

    Thursday, December 14 2017 4:11 AM EST2017-12-14 09:11:18 GMT
    Thursday, December 14 2017 4:11 AM EST2017-12-14 09:11:18 GMT

     After crashing into two cars, a man assaulted one of the other drivers, stripped naked and jumped onto a truck bed, leaving witnesses bewildered. 

    (Source: WJLA/Tony Knick/Broadcastify/Nina Johns)

    More >>

     After crashing into two cars, a man assaulted one of the other drivers, stripped naked and jumped onto a truck bed, leaving witnesses bewildered. 

    (Source: WJLA/Tony Knick/Broadcastify/Nina Johns)

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly