Super Mario-themed Build-A-Bear toys are here and we're all happy children again

Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>
After crashing into two cars, a man assaulted one of the other drivers, stripped naked and jumped onto a truck bed, leaving witnesses bewildered.
(Source: WJLA/Tony Knick/Broadcastify/Nina Johns)More >>
After crashing into two cars, a man assaulted one of the other drivers, stripped naked and jumped onto a truck bed, leaving witnesses bewildered.
(Source: WJLA/Tony Knick/Broadcastify/Nina Johns)More >>
Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election. Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We ...More >>
Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election. Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We ...More >>
Generous tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans would be delivered in a sweeping overhaul of the tax laws, under a new agreement crafted by Republicans in Congress.More >>
Generous tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans would be delivered in a sweeping overhaul of the tax laws, under a new agreement crafted by Republicans in Congress.More >>
Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology...More >>
Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology companies.More >>
Time is running out to sign up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act. Friday night is the deadline - and remember it is still the law to have some type of coverage.More >>
Time is running out to sign up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act. Friday night is the deadline - and remember it is still the law to have some type of coverage.More >>
"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.More >>
"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.More >>
Want to adorn your Christmas tree with a Woman You Look Up To? That is the aim of a nonprofit organization out of the United Kingdom that desires to showcase female role models.More >>
Want to adorn your Christmas tree with a Woman You Look Up To? That is the aim of a nonprofit organization out of the United Kingdom that desires to showcase female role models.More >>
LIVE: The FCC is meeting in Washington, DC and will announce their decision. Net Neutrality vote expected around 11:30 a.m.More >>
LIVE: The FCC is meeting in Washington, DC and will announce their decision. Net Neutrality vote expected around 11:30 a.m.More >>
If you have a video game lover and stuffed animal collector in your life, then you should probably take them to your nearest Build-A-Bear Workshop immediately.More >>
If you have a video game lover and stuffed animal collector in your life, then you should probably take them to your nearest Build-A-Bear Workshop immediately.More >>
The 26 victims ranged in age from 6 to 56 years old.More >>
The 26 victims ranged in age from 6 to 56 years old.More >>
A Columbia man was sentenced to five years in prison for the 2016 crime where he set his girlfriend's dog on fire in a vengeful act in a church parking lot.More >>
A Columbia man was sentenced to five years in prison for the 2016 crime where he set his girlfriend's dog on fire in a vengeful act in a church parking lot.More >>