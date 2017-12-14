Super Mario-themed Build-A-Bear toys are here and we're all happy children again

If you have a video game lover and stuffed animal collector in your life, then you should probably take them to your nearest Build-A-Bear Workshop immediately.

The mall favorite is introducing a series of Super Mario-themed plushes thanks to a new partnership with Nintendo. The new items were released this week, just in time for last-minute Christmas shopping.

Not only can you customize your Mario bear in his trademark red suit and mustache, but you can purchase a Yoshi or Bowser plush as well, in addition to dressing a bear in the Super Mario character of your choice.

You can even get a Super Mario theme-song sound chip placed into the bear.

MORE: Which Christmas holiday candy does your state love the most?

The plushes are available now in-store and online in the U.S. and the U.K.

I think all of us want to say 1 up.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.