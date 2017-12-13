Search continues for driver of white Nissan, suspected in fatal hit-and-run

Authorities in Fairfield County are asking drivers to be on the lookout for a car said to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Tuesday.

Officials say a white, 4-door Nissan, that will likely have damage to the front-end, is believed to be involved in the hit-and-run collision that killed 40-year-old Lamont Andre Jackson from Winnsboro.

With Winnsboro being a tight-knit community, it wasn’t hard finding someone who considered Jackson a friend.

“He was a character, just fun," Andre's brother Jermaine Jackson said. "Make you laugh, make you mad, but do anything he can for you.”

“We were all close friends,” Neighborhood friend, Taquisha Sampson said.

Family and friends called him by his middle name, Andre. Many say they were just with him Monday night, hours before police say he was struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning on SC-34.

“It’s like waking up in the morning knowing that it’s a good day and then all of a sudden everything just – boom,” Jermaine said.

Police say the driver took off, a detail that’s most hurtful to Andre’s brother.

“We’re people. Animals don’t deserve that. If you hit an animal in the road, you’re going to turn around and check on the animal. That’s a human being. Why’d you just keep going?” Monique Trapp, Andre’s Sister-in-Law. “It’s going to haunt them more than it’s going to haunt us. If it was a mistake, it was a mistake. We want somebody to come forward because we want closure.”

Hoping somebody saw something, Jermaine said, “I’d like support from all the people that know Andre, that know he was a good person.”

The incident is still under investigation by the Fairfield County Coroner and South Carolina Highway Patrol. Officials said there are no new leads at this time.



If you have any information, officials urged you to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

