Richard Quinn, Jr. pleads guilty to misconduct in office following resignation from State House

Embattled State Representative Richard Quinn, Jr. pleaded guilty to misconduct in office during a hearing at the Richland County Courthouse on Wednesday.

Wednesday afternoon, Quinn Jr. (R-Lexington) resigned from his legislative post in a letter given to House Speaker Jay Lucas ahead of a 4 p.m, hearing at the Richland County Courthouse. The state grand jury clerk told the Associated Press that he didn't know what the hearing was about, but that a guilty plea was possible.

Quinn Jr. faces a fine of up to $1,000 and up to a year in prison. Sentencing was deferred Wednesday night due to the late hour, according to the judge. The judge did not say when sentencing will happen just yet but she plans to have an update soon.

Richard Quinn, Sr., Richard Quinn, Jr., John Courson, Tracy Edge, and James Harrison were all indicted in connection with a probe into possible corruption at the State House.

Quinn, Jr. had previously been suspended prior to his resignation.

Quinn, Sr. is the proprietor of Richard Quinn and Associates, a political consulting firm connected to several dozen high-profile government officials such as Gov. Henry McMaster, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, and Sen. Lindsey Graham.

All have denied any wrongdoing in this case.

