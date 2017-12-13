Richard Quinn, Jr. pleads guilty to misconduct in office following resignation from State House

Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>
Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election. Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We ...More >>
After crashing into two cars, a man assaulted one of the other drivers, stripped naked and jumped onto a truck bed, leaving witnesses bewildered.
Kentucky state representative "Pope" Dan Johnson has committed suicide, days after a report surfaced alleging he assaulted a teenage girl in 2013.More >>
Authorities in Fairfield County are asking drivers to be on the lookout for a car said to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Tuesday.More >>
Generous tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans would be delivered in a sweeping overhaul of the tax laws, under a new agreement crafted by Republicans in Congress.More >>
A Bangladeshi immigrant is expected to appear before a federal magistrate to face terrorism charges accusing him of setting off an explosive strapped to his body in a New York City transportation hub.More >>
Three women have told the New York Times that music mogul Russell Simmons raped them.More >>
Fed boosts key interest rate for third time this year to range of 1.25 percent to 1.5 percent.More >>
Firefighters are finally eking out progress on the titanic task of cutting fire lines around one of the biggest blazes in the history of California.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. has discussed with China about how North Korea's nuclear weapons might be secured in case of instability in the reclusive nation.More >>
On Wednesday afternoon South Carolina received a commitment from local standout athlete Bryce Thompson(Irmo, S.C./Dutch Fork).More >>
Embattled State Representative Richard Quinn, Jr. has resigned from his legislative post, effective immediately.More >>
