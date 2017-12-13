Richard Quinn, Jr. pleads guilty to misconduct in office followi - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Richard Quinn, Jr. pleads guilty to misconduct in office following resignation from State House

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Embattled State Representative Richard Quinn, Jr. pleaded guilty to misconduct in office during a hearing at the Richland County Courthouse on Wednesday. 

Wednesday afternoon, Quinn Jr. (R-Lexington) resigned from his legislative post in a letter given to House Speaker Jay Lucas ahead of a 4 p.m, hearing at the Richland County Courthouse. The state grand jury clerk told the Associated Press that he didn't know what the hearing was about, but that a guilty plea was possible. 

Quinn Jr. faces a fine of up to $1,000 and up to a year in prison. Sentencing was deferred Wednesday night due to the late hour, according to the judge. The judge did not say when sentencing will happen just yet but she plans to have an update soon. 

MOBILE USERS: To watch the court hearing, click here. 

Richard Quinn, Sr., Richard Quinn, Jr., John Courson, Tracy Edge, and James Harrison were all indicted in connection with a probe into possible corruption at the State House.

Quinn, Jr. had previously been suspended prior to his resignation. 

Quinn, Sr. is the proprietor of Richard Quinn and Associates, a political consulting firm connected to several dozen high-profile government officials such as Gov. Henry McMaster, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, and Sen. Lindsey Graham.

All have denied any wrongdoing in this case.

You can see the letter here. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • College student arrested; tried to trade chicken alfredo, Sprite for sex

    College student arrested; tried to trade chicken alfredo, Sprite for sex

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 3:38 PM EST2017-12-13 20:38:04 GMT

    Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.  

    More >>

    Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.  

    More >>

  • Roy Moore responds after Senate loss to Doug Jones

    Roy Moore responds after Senate loss to Doug Jones

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 10:58 PM EST2017-12-14 03:58:33 GMT
    (Source: Moore campaign)(Source: Moore campaign)

    Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election.  Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We ...

    More >>

    Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election.  Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We ...

    More >>

  • Caught on camera: Man strips naked in road rage incident

    Caught on camera: Man strips naked in road rage incident

    Thursday, December 14 2017 4:11 AM EST2017-12-14 09:11:18 GMT
    Thursday, December 14 2017 4:11 AM EST2017-12-14 09:11:18 GMT

     After crashing into two cars, a man assaulted one of the other drivers, stripped naked and jumped onto a truck bed, leaving witnesses bewildered. 

    (Source: WJLA/Tony Knick/Broadcastify/Nina Johns)

    More >>

     After crashing into two cars, a man assaulted one of the other drivers, stripped naked and jumped onto a truck bed, leaving witnesses bewildered. 

    (Source: WJLA/Tony Knick/Broadcastify/Nina Johns)

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly