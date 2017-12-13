LCSD: Columbia man used lock blade to stab victim, charged with attempted murder

Deputies say Marcus Anthony Rivers, 38, is charged with attempted murder after he used a lock blade to stab a man multiple times following an argument on Augusta Road. (Source: Lexington County Detention Center)

Lexington County deputies say that a Columbia man was arrested following a stabbing that happened over the weekend.

Deputies said Marcus Anthony Rivers, 38, is charged with attempted murder after he used a lock blade to stab a man multiple times following an argument on Augusta Road on Dec. 9.

“The victim was transported to the hospital with stab wounds to his upper body,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “He’s expected to make a full recovery.”

Rivers left the scene but investigators were able to get statements from the victim and a witness, the sheriff said.

“Officers with the Columbia Police Department arrested Rivers last night without incident,” Koon said.

Rivers is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing.

