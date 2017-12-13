LCSD: Columbia man used lock blade to stab victim, charged with attempted murder

Kentucky state representative "Pope" Dan Johnson has committed suicide, days after a report surfaced alleging he assaulted a teenage girl in 2013.More >>
Netflix Originals including Grace and Frankie and Jerry Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee arrive to the streaming service in January.More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>
Authorities said Christopher Bowen's mother confined him to wheelchair at various times, and at times, he was fed through a tube in his small intestine.More >>
The man who started the GoFundMe for a bullied Tennessee boy is calling on donors to decide what to do with the money raised.More >>
Three women have told the New York Times that music mogul Russell Simmons raped them.More >>
Fed boosts key interest rate for third time this year to range of 1.25 percent to 1.5 percent.More >>
A Bangladeshi immigrant is expected to appear before a federal magistrate to face terrorism charges accusing him of setting off an explosive strapped to his body in a New York City transportation hub.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. has discussed with China about how North Korea's nuclear weapons might be secured in case of instability in the reclusive nation.More >>
Firefighters are finally eking out progress on the titanic task of cutting fire lines around one of the biggest blazes in the history of California.More >>
On Wednesday afternoon South Carolina received a commitment from local standout athlete Bryce Thompson(Irmo, S.C./Dutch Fork).More >>
Embattled State Representative Richard Quinn, Jr. has resigned from his legislative post, effective immediately.More >>
Authorities in Fairfield County are asking drivers to be on the lookout for a car said to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Tuesday.More >>
Stargazers and meteorologists alike are all looking forward to Wednesday night's Geminid meteor shower - and astronomers say this year's shower will be a sight to behold.More >>
A Columbia man was sentenced to five years in prison for the 2016 crime where he set his girlfriend's dog on fire in a vengeful act in a church parking lot.More >>
