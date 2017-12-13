Midlands man wanted for indecent exposure, escaping custody detained on Wednesday

A Columbia man who was wanted for indecent exposure at a Columbia apartment complex has been detained but with additional charges in a separate incident.

Richland County deputies say Akintunde Warnock II, 24, was detained Wednesday morning by RCSD's fugitive task force and the U.S. Marshal's Service.

Warnock is accused exposing himself at the Palmetto Compress Apartments, located at 617 Devine Street, on Nov. 20.

In a separate incident, Warnock escaped custody on Dec. 7 at Palmetto Health Richland after complaining about chest pains. He also assaulted a Richland County deputy.

Akintunde Warnock II - arrested this morning - charged with indecent exposure by RCSD and CPD with additional charge of assault on RCSD deputy @ColumbiaPDSC pic.twitter.com/rg9quvinhA — RCSD (@RCSD) December 13, 2017

He is currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.