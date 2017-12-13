Midlands man wanted for indecent exposure, escaping custody deta - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Midlands man wanted for indecent exposure, escaping custody detained on Wednesday

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Akintunde Warnock. (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center) Akintunde Warnock. (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A Columbia man who was wanted for indecent exposure at a Columbia apartment complex has been detained but with additional charges in a separate incident. 

Richland County deputies say Akintunde Warnock II, 24, was detained Wednesday morning by RCSD's fugitive task force and the U.S. Marshal's Service. 

Warnock is accused exposing himself at the Palmetto Compress Apartments, located at 617 Devine Street, on Nov. 20. 

In a separate incident, Warnock escaped custody on Dec. 7 at Palmetto Health Richland after complaining about chest pains. He also assaulted a Richland County deputy. 

He is currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. 

