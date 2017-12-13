Dutch Fork star Bryce Thompson commits to Gamecocks

On Wednesday afternoon South Carolina received a commitment from local standout athlete Bryce Thompson(Irmo, S.C./Dutch Fork).

The three-star recruit, whom the Gamecocks want to play defensive back at the next level, announced his commitment via Twitter with a highlight video.

Thompson is spending the week with other Gamecocks commits and targets in Spartanburg for Shrine Bowl week, just days after his official visit to USC. He becomes the 20th commitment in USC's Class of 2018. Thompson is a candidate to sign early with the Gamecocks in the early signing period from December 20-22.

Thompson finished the year with 1,369 yards and 29 rushing touchdowns on 154 carries. He also had 44 catches for 630 yards and six touchdowns. In total, Thompson had 2,023 all-purpose yards.

