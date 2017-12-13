Midlands elementary school, SRO collect 10,000 bags for food bank

A Midlands elementary school partnered with a Richland County Sheriff's Deputy and completed their first community project to help out a local food bank in a big way.

The project put on by Bridge Creek elementary and their school Resource officer Kelly Pounds, supplied the Harvest Hope Food bank with about 10, 000 plastic bags to be used by those picking up food. The bags were dropped off at the food bank on Wednesday.

Nine students were able to round up the bags for the project which was initially slated for nine weeks but was completed in seven. The students say the reason for doing this comes down to a simple message.

"You want to help everybody because everybody doesn't have everything that you have. Other people might want to have what you have, so you should probably help other people," student Jamel Washington said.

In addition to the bags, a separate group from the school was also able to collect canned goods.

Deputy Pounds says their next nine weeks project is to shred and weave bags together as mats for the homeless.

