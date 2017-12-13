Happy 381st birthday to the National Guard!

The South Carolina National Guard will celebrate the milestone with a cake-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

The guard's heritage dates back to the thirteen original colonies in North America, and the oldest of its units was organized on Dec. 13, 1636. The National Guard the oldest component of the US Armed Forces.

"Today, the descendants of these first regiments - the 181st Infantry, the 182nd Infantry, the 101st Field Artillery, and the 101st Engineer Battalion of the Massachusetts Army National Guard – share the distinction of being the oldest units in the U.S. military," the Guard's website says.

Currently, there are more than 400 guard soldiers and airmen deployed around the world.

