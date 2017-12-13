CPD: Suspect in stolen vehicle chase, crash identified and charged with failure to stop

Both Columbia Police and Richland Co. Sheriff's Department are investigating a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that ended in a crash. (Source: CPD/Twitter)

Columbia police have identified the suspect in a stolen vehicle chase that ended in a crash on Tuesday.

Police say Nicholas Antonio Hayes, 21, has been charged with failure to stop for blue lights. Hayes is accused of eluding CPD officers at the 4500 block of Farrow Road on Tuesday.

During the pursuit, the stolen vehicle crashed into three other cars near the intersection of North Main and Sunset Drive. He ended up on Clement Road. At least one person was taken to the hospital, but they are expected to be OK.

Hayes is also facing charges from the Richland County Sheriff's Department and SC Highway Patrol.

He was given a $2,000 bond on the failure to stop charges and has a 2 p.m. bond hearing on the county charges.

Check back for more updates.

