Lexington man arrested on child porn charge

A Lexington man was arrested and charged with exploiting a minor by distributing child pornography.

The South Carolina Attorney General's Office says Joshua William St. Martin Ancik, 32, of Lexington, has been charged with one charge connected to the exploitation of a minor.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department made the arrest on Dec. 6.

The second-degree charge is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

"Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law," the news release said.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.