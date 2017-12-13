Investigation underway of early-morning car fire in the Vista - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Investigation underway of early-morning car fire in the Vista

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Columbia fire officials are trying to figure out what caused a parked minivan to go up in flames outside the Blue Marlin on Lincoln Street. 

Officials say it was completely engulfed in flames when they got there around 2:30 a.m.

They say no one was inside. 

Part of the blue marlin breezeway was also damaged as a result of the fire.

