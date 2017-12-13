Investigation underway of early-morning car fire in the Vista

Columbia fire officials are trying to figure out what caused a parked minivan to go up in flames outside the Blue Marlin on Lincoln Street. (Source: Paul Rivera/WIS)

Columbia fire officials are trying to figure out what caused a parked minivan to go up in flames outside the Blue Marlin on Lincoln Street.

Officials say it was completely engulfed in flames when they got there around 2:30 a.m.

They say no one was inside.

Part of the blue marlin breezeway was also damaged as a result of the fire.

Columbia Fire and police at mini van fire right outside Blue Marlin. No one was inside. They don’t know what caused it yet. Only other damage was to breezeway area of the restaurant. pic.twitter.com/D7FLUggwJx — Paul Rivera (@PaulRiveraNews) December 13, 2017

