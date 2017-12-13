Flags across SC flown at half-staff for fallen Johnston police officer

Governor Henry McMaster has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff on Wednesday to honor a fallen South Carolina police officer. (Source: Twitter)

Flags on all state building will be lowered in tribute to Corporal James Eric Chapman of the Johnston Police Department through sundown Wednesday.

He died in a car accident last week while responding to a call.

His funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Saluda Baptist Church on South Jennings Street.

#UPDATE: There's been a change of venue for Cpl. James Chapman's funeral. It will be held at Saluda Baptist Church on West Wheeler Dr., Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. #LESM https://t.co/HFF4zibWlc — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) December 11, 2017

