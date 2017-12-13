Richland Co. council gives second reading to land purchase on Huger St.

New development could be coming to the Vista. On Tuesday night, the Richland County Council gave second reading approval to sell a portion of Huger Street to a Florida development group.

The land is in the 1300 to 1400 block of Huger Street, where the former magistrate court building is. Just across the street, six acres of land that used to be a coal gasification plant, and the central maintenance shop for SCE&G's bus fleet.

We're told the development group, 908 Holdings is looking at building apartments there.

Columbia City Council will determine the use of the property since it's in city limits, but the county owns the land.

A 3rd reading vote will need to take place before final approval.

