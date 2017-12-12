BBB warns of 'Secret Sister Gift Exchange' - Facebook's favorite holiday scam

A Walker woman testified in court Tuesday in the case where she and her then boyfriend, Jace Crehan, 23, reportedly broke into the trailer of her convicted molester back in 2015 and murdered him.More >>
A Walker woman testified in court Tuesday in the case where she and her then boyfriend, Jace Crehan, 23, reportedly broke into the trailer of her convicted molester back in 2015 and murdered him.More >>
Netflix Originals including Grace and Frankie and Jerry Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee arrive to the streaming service in January.More >>
Netflix Originals including Grace and Frankie and Jerry Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee arrive to the streaming service in January.More >>
The man who started the GoFundMe for a bullied Tennessee boy is calling on donors to decide what to do with the money raised.More >>
The man who started the GoFundMe for a bullied Tennessee boy is calling on donors to decide what to do with the money raised.More >>
A man repeatedly kicked her car. What happens next caused doctors to cut her wedding ring off of her finger.More >>
A man repeatedly kicked her car. What happens next caused doctors to cut her wedding ring off of her finger.More >>
Democrat Doug Jones is going to the U.S. Senate after pulling together an unusual alliance in a Deep South state dominated by Republicans.More >>
Democrat Doug Jones is going to the U.S. Senate after pulling together an unusual alliance in a Deep South state dominated by Republicans.More >>
A Bangladeshi immigrant is expected to appear before a federal magistrate to face terrorism charges accusing him of setting off an explosive strapped to his body in a New York City transportation hub.More >>
A Bangladeshi immigrant is expected to appear before a federal magistrate to face terrorism charges accusing him of setting off an explosive strapped to his body in a New York City transportation hub.More >>
Democrat Doug Jones is going to the U.S. Senate after pulling together an unusual alliance in a Deep South state dominated by Republicans.More >>
Democrat Doug Jones is going to the U.S. Senate after pulling together an unusual alliance in a Deep South state dominated by Republicans.More >>
A Midlands elementary school, partnered with a Richland County Sheriff's Deputy, have completed their first community project to help out a local food bank in a big way.More >>
A Midlands elementary school, partnered with a Richland County Sheriff's Deputy, have completed their first community project to help out a local food bank in a big way.More >>
A squirrel who nearly died when she was attacked by an owl eight years ago continues to visit the Greenville County family that took her in, raised her and released her.More >>
A squirrel who nearly died when she was attacked by an owl eight years ago continues to visit the Greenville County family that took her in, raised her and released her.More >>
On Wednesday afternoon South Carolina received a commitment from local standout athlete Bryce Thompson(Irmo, S.C./Dutch Fork).More >>
On Wednesday afternoon South Carolina received a commitment from local standout athlete Bryce Thompson(Irmo, S.C./Dutch Fork).More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. has discussed with China about how North Korea's nuclear weapons might be secured in case of instability in the reclusive nation.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. has discussed with China about how North Korea's nuclear weapons might be secured in case of instability in the reclusive nation.More >>
A 40-year-old has been identified as the victim in a fatal hit-and-run in Winnsboro early Tuesday morning.More >>
A 40-year-old has been identified as the victim in a fatal hit-and-run in Winnsboro early Tuesday morning.More >>
Columbia police have identified the suspect in a stolen vehicle chase that ended in a crash on Tuesday.More >>
Columbia police have identified the suspect in a stolen vehicle chase that ended in a crash on Tuesday.More >>
The South Carolina National Guard will celebrate the milestone with a cake-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.More >>
The South Carolina National Guard will celebrate the milestone with a cake-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.More >>
A Lexington man was arrested and charged with exploiting a minor by distributing child pornography.More >>
A Lexington man was arrested and charged with exploiting a minor by distributing child pornography.More >>