A new bill is here to target railroad companies whose trains block SC roadways

One state lawmaker is trying to crack down on trains blocking traffic.

State Democratic Leader Todd Rutherford introduced a bill that would increase the penalty for railroad companies that block South Carolina roads for longer than five minutes.

Right now, the maximum penalty for blocking a roadway is $20.

"If you park your car in the middle of a lane in traffic it's against the law," Rutherford said. "You can not only be given a ticket for it, you can go to jail for it. Why is it legal for a train to block every single lane of traffic on Assembly Street during rush hour. On Huger Street during rush hour. It makes absolutely no sense."

This new bill would increase the fine to $5,000 for every lane blocked.

