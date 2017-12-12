Orangeburg photographer receives prestigious Order of the Palmetto

He has captured some of our state’s most pivotal moments in history. (Source: Henry McMaster/Twitter)

He has captured some of our state’s most pivotal moments in history.

Photographer Cecil Williams of Orangeburg made history by receiving the Order of the Palmetto on Tuesday.

Williams, a graduate of Claflin University, documented the Civil Rights movement, including the 1961 march in Columbia and the Briggs v. Elliott case through captivating photos.

Governor McMaster applauded his work and his career on Tuesday saying, God’s gift to Mr. Williams, is a gift to us all.

Happy to confer upon Mr. Cecil Williams the Order of the Palmetto. Mr. Williams has been documenting South Carolina's history on film ever since he received his first camera as a child. God's gift to him is a gift to all of us. pic.twitter.com/TnP8mbudhx — Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) December 12, 2017

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.