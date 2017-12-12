Wright hits late 3, SC State tops Charleston Southern in OT

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) - Donte Wright hit a corner 3-pointer with 4.2 seconds left in overtime and South Carolina State beat Charleston Southern 91-88 on Tuesday.

Charleston Southern had a nine-point lead with 2:08 left in regulation but Janai Raynor Powell made six straight free throws to give the Bulldogs an 81-80 lead. CSU's Jamaal David was fouled on a putback attempt and went 1 of 2 at the line to tie it at 81. Raynor Powell dribbled down the clock but his runner was off at the buzzer.

Christian Keeling made a shot off the glass for CSU to tie it at 88. After a timeout with 10.5 seconds left, Wright hit a 3 and Javis Howard was off the mark on a 3 at the buzzer.

James Richardson scored a career-high 26 points for South Carolina State (3-9), which beat its first Division I team this season. Wright entered ranked fifth nationally in 3-pointers attempted (96) and made (38), and finished 4 of 9 from distance against CSU for 14 points.

Phlandrous Fleming had a career-high 21 points Charleston Southern (4-4), which hadn't played since a 76-68 loss to VMI on Nov. 28. Keeling added 20 points for his 12th career 20-plus game.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.