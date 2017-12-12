VIDEO: Stolen van intentionally crashed into Columbia car wash, steals ATM

CPD's property crimes unit is releasing surveillance video of a burglary where suspects purposely crashed a stolen van into a car wash business.

The incident happened on Dec. 10 after 10 p.m. at the Sparkle Car Wash, located at 6216 Garners Ferry Road.

Officers arrived at the scene after the security system was tripped and they found the van-sized hole in the side of the building.

At least three suspects were involved in this crime and police say they were caught on camera. The driver of the van intentionally crashed the van into the building to steal an ATM.

If you have any information on this crime or the suspects, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

