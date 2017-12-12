Gamecocks LB Moore accepts invite to Senior Bowl

South Carolina's Skai Moore wraps up Kentucky's Benny Snell Jr. during first-quarter action in Columbia, S.C. on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. (Photo by Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)

Skai Moore will have one more game to play following the Outback Bowl.

The South Carolina senior linebacker has accepted an invitation to compete in the 2018 Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

This year, Moore has amassed a team-high 88 tackles and has the chance to add to that mark when the Gamecocks take on Michigan in Tampa on New Year’s Day.

The All-SEC first-team selection currently has 348 tackles and sits sixth in USC history with that mark. He also has 14 career interceptions tying Bo Davies for the program record.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl will take place at 2:30 p.m. ET on January 27. The game can be seen on the NFL Network.

"The greatest among us are those who dare to do what has never been done before." pic.twitter.com/CMRHmRLguk — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) November 27, 2017

