Gamecocks LB Moore accepts invite to Senior Bowl

Ole Miss quarterback Shea Patterson visited Michigan on Saturday. He made his departure from Oxford official on Monday.More >>
After one year with Mississippi Gulf Coast, a former LSU defensive back is taking his talents to another SEC West power.More >>
A person with direct knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that Arkansas has hired SMU's Chad Morris to become the school's new football coach.More >>
A Big Ten plane is the talk of The Sip. Jim Harbaugh touched down in Oxford on Tuesday. The Michigan head coach is trying to attract a trio of Rebels.More >>
Gus Malzahn said Saturday night he wanted to be the head coach at Auburn in 2018. The university gave him his wish on Sunday. Malzahn inked an extension to remain with the Tigers through 2024.More >>
Shaking off a blowout loss to Auburn just three weeks ago, Jake Fromm threw two touchdown passes and No. 6 Georgia made its bid for a spot in the College Football Playoff with a 28-7 victory over the No. 4 Tigers...More >>
